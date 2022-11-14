Hirunika Premachandra arrested

Former MP Hirunika Premachandra was arrested today after she led a group of people and protested at the Cinnamon Gardens Police Station.

A number of others who protested at the Police station with Premachandra were also arrested.

Premachandra said that she protested at the Police station against the arrest of 2 women who took part in a demonstration earlier today.

Earlier today the former MP staged a protest walk towards the UN compound in Colombo.

The Police attempted to obstruct the protest walk on a number of occasions.

Subsequently 2 women were arrested at taken to the Cinnamon Gardens Police Station.

Premachandra went to the Police station and demanded that she also be arrested.

After a tense situation the Police arrested Premachandra and a number of others. (Colombo Gazette)