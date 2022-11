Four Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs, including former Ministers Anura Priyadharshana Yapa and Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle joined the Samagi Jana Balawegya (SJB) alliance today.

The other two MPs are former Minister Chandima Weerakkody and MP Jayarathna Herath.

The four MPs met Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today and joined the alliance.