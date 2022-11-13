Probe launched after cop manhandles female cops

An investigation has been launched after a senior Police officer was seen manhandling female Police officers in Panadura.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandana D. Wickramaratne ordered an investigation into the conduct of the Chief Inspector of the Panadura South Police Headquarters.

Police Media Spokesman, SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that the IGP has instructed the Director of the Police Special Investigations Unit to investigate the incident.

Video footage shared on social media showed the Chief Inspector of the Panadura South Police Headquarters harassing female protestors last evening.

He was also seen manhandling female Police officers by grabbing them with the neck.

The senior Police officer pushed the Women Police Constables after grabbing them by the neck and ordered them to arrest the female protesters.

The incident drew outrage on social media with the public and politicians demanding action against the Police officer. (Colombo Gazette)