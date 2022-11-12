Three Sri Lankans rescued during fire in Maldives

Three Sri Lankan nationals have been rescued and evacuated by the rescue team from the scene of the incident of the fire outbreak which occurred on 10 November, 2022 in a garage in Male, Maldives.

These three Sri Lankans have been working at the ASM Garage Iskandhar Magu, Male and were accommodated in a separate room on the ground floor of the garage building. They were able to escape unharmed when the fire had started in the early hours on 10 November, 2022.

The officers of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Male met with the three evacuated Sri Lankan nationals on 11 November, 2022 with a view to extend every possible assistance for their safe stay.

According to the Sri Lanka High Commission, these three Sri Lankan nationals are in good health and adequate food and all other facilities are being arranged by their employer. (Colombo Gazette)