UN envoy speaks to protesters near Colombo office

The UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy spoke to protesters who had gathered outside the UN compound in Colombo today and also accepted a petition which they presented to her.

The protest was staged against the arrest of student activist Wasantha Mudalige and against the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy had arrived at the gate when the protest was underway and got out of her vehicle and spoke to the group.

She said that she had no objections to the protest as long as it was peaceful.

The envoy also said that she was aware of the demands and concerns of the protesters.

The protesters later handed over a petition to Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, which she accepted. (Colombo Gazette)