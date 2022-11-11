Twitter verifies “Jesus Christ’s” account

Twitter has verified the account of “Jesus Christ” as a surge of fake accounts was reported after the paid verification system was launched by Elon Musk.

The parody account of Jesus Christ has over 780,000 followers.

The account has been active since 2006 with the location of residence showing as Israel.

“Twitter has given a blue check verified mark to Jesus Christ… Things are getting a bit confusing at Twitter under Elon Musk,” CNN reported amidst reports on the surge of fake accounts on Twitter as the paid verification system launches.

Musk has been clear in the months leading up to his acquisition of Twitter that he wanted to revamp how Twitter verifies accounts and handles bots.

The Twitter Blue subscription was launched widely almost a year ago as a way to view ad-free articles from some publishers and make other tweaks to the app, such as a different color home screen icon. (Colombo Gazette)