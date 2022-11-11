Overseas travel ban imposed on Diana Gamage

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today imposed an overseas travel ban on State Minister of Tourism, Diana Gamage.

The ban prevents the State Minister from travelling overseas until 17th November.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) was yesterday ordered to submit a progress report on the investigations conducted into Gamage’s passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC).

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered the CID to submit the details on the progress of the investigations on 15th December. (Colombo Gazette)