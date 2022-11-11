Link Natural boosts ‘Race The Pearl’ cyclists

Link Natural Products stepped forward as Event Partner to power the participants of ‘Race The Pearl’ 24-hour bicycle race as the 5th edition of the endurance event came to a successful close recently. Toby Read of the United Kingdom was the winner of the Solo race in a time of 23 hours and 6 minutes while the Team Relay race was won by Kelani Cycling in 18 hours and 10 minutes.

Race The Pearl is a 24-hour race that covered the entire length of 600 kilometres of Sri Lanka from Point Pedro to Dondra Head. The cyclists flagged off from Point Pedro, the northernmost point of Sri Lanka, and rode along the route that consisted of five stages before reaching the finishing point in Dondra Head, the southernmost tip of Sri Lanka.

Link Natural’s internationally acclaimed products Link Samahan and Link SwasthaAmurtha were instrumental in boosting immunization and detoxing all participants of this one-of-a-kind authentic Sri Lankan cycling event that promotes the island internationally. Link Natural teams were deployed at each of the pit stops at Point Pedro, Vavuniya, Dambulla, Wellawaya and Point Dondra where they worked tirelessly to support the riders recover from their exhausting rides in difficult conditions and helped the support to crew to rest and recover before the next phase of the race. Chilled SwasthaAmurtha was provided to rehydrate and detox while Samahan was added to the coffee to strengthen immunity and boost mental alertness, all of which were especially important given the rainy weather conditions experienced for large parts of the race. The cyclists and their crew praised the two products and said that they were the ideal beverages to help them recover quickly and boost their energy levels and mental sharpness throughout the race.

Link Samahan and Link SwasthaAmurtha are two unique products developed at the state-of-the-art Link Natural R&D Centre and available in convenient formats that suit the busy lifestyles of today’s consumers. Link Samahan is a product that contains only natural time-tested ingredients and has been proven in a clinical trial to significantly reduce the incidence, incidence over time and severity of symptoms associated with the common cold and catarrh when consumed daily. Over the past 3 decades, Link Samahan has won the confidence of consumers across the world. Link SwasthaAmurtha, another unique product, is the newest introduction by Link Natural and contains extracts of Nelli and Rasakinda which are known to have an abundance of antioxidants that help to prevent oxidative stress and inflammation whereby it protects immunity and supports a healthier longer life when consumed regularly. Link SwasthaAmurtha provides tangible benefits by relieving common ailments and discomforts including dry and rough skin, acne, cracking of heels, burning sensation of the eyes, body and feet, excessive sweating and body odour and burning sensation in the stomach.

A leading exporter of many of its products including Link Samahan to countries on all five continents of the globe, Link Natural is guided by the noble philosophy of combining the wisdom of Ayurveda with the latest scientific methods and today’s technology to provide consumers with safe, efficacious, and high-quality herbal healthcare products that enable people to live healthier, longer and more active lives.