Eight new foreign diplomats meet President Wickremesinghe

Seven newly appointed Ambassadors and a High Commissioner to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

Accordingly, Federico Salas Lotfe, the Mexican Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Rinchen Kuentsyl, the Bhutan Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Fleming Raul Duarte, the Paraguay Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Peggy Frantzen, the Luxembourg Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Levan Dzhagaryan, the Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Ahmed Ali Saeed Al Rashdi, the Oman Ambassador to Sri Lank, Jean- Francois Pactet, the French Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh the High Commissioner of Ghana to Sri Lanka who assumed duties recently met the President today. (Colombo Gazette)