Airtel Lanka official telecommunications partner for Daraz 11.11

Airtel, Sri Lanka’s fastest growing telecommunication provider, announces its strategic partnership with Daraz as the ‘official telecom partner’ for the Daraz 11.11 sale.

The partnership with local e-commerce giant Daraz.lk will provide Airtel users with exclusive benefits, discounts, and giveaways during the promotion period 11th to 17th November 2022.

Gearing up for the 11.11 sale, the Daraz app has been ‘whitelisted’ on the Airtel network, allowing users to access the app free of charge. This will give shoppers on the Airtel network plenty of time to browse their favourite retailers on the app, and take their time filling their shopping carts without worrying about data charges. This will be a unique benefit to all Airtel and Daraz customers.

During the week, new and existing Airtel Rs. 749 users will be given a chance to win a brand new smartphone each. Additionally, customers who purchase a new Airtel Rs. 749 connection will enjoy free delivery to anywhere in the country.

Airtel’s mission in Sri Lanka revolves around a single goal of delivering maximum value to our customers. We are therefore excited to serve as official telecommunications partner for one of Sri Lanka’s largest and most preferred e-commerce events, the Daraz 11.11 sale. We warmly invite all of our users to make maximum use of the exclusive benefits Airtel Sri Lanka will be providing over and above the massive discounts on offer from Daraz,” Airtel Sri Lanka CEO/MD, Ashish Chandra stated.