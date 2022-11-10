Swiss International Airlines resumes winter flights to Colombo

Edelweiss/Swiss International Air Lines, a member of the Lufthansa Group, resumed direct nonstop flights from Switzerland to Sri Lanka today.

The inaugural flight from Zurich to Colombo, LX 8068, arrived in Sri Lanka with 125 passengers.

The passengers were warmly welcomed by a traditional Kandyan dance performance and presented with tea gift packs sponsored by the Sri Lanka Tea Board.

The weekly service to Colombo every Thursday is operated by United Ventures Group, the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Lufthansa Group in Sri Lanka.

“Welcome back to Sri Lanka, Edelweiss/Swiss International Air Lines! I am very pleased about the resumption of a direct flight connection between Switzerland and Sri Lanka by Edelweiss/Swiss International Air Lines. It brings the people of our two countries closer together and promotes tourism. Resuming these flights is also a sign of the interest and appreciation of the Swiss for Sri Lanka,” Dominik Furgler, the Swiss Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives said.

The commencement of Swiss International Airlines will help boost tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka and strengthen economic cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, finance, education, and culture between Switzerland and Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)