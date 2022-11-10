Supreme Court orders Police to produce Wasantha Mudalige in court

The Supreme Court has ordered the Police to produce the Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation Wasantha Mudalige in court.

The order was given after the Supreme Court granted leave to proceed with the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by Wasantha Mudalige.

Mudalige was arrested in August following a protest staged in Colombo.

A Detention Order (DO) was later issued on Wasantha Mudalige.

Concerns were raised in Parliament recently over the safety of Wasantha Mudalige.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Lakshman Kiriella claimed that Mudalige was being taken out of prison at night by prison officers to inspect certain locations.

Kiriella said that there have been incidents were prisons taken out at night in such a manner have later been killed. (Colombo Gazette)