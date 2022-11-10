The Sri Lanka cricket team attended 16 functions in Australia of which only 6 were official events, National Sports Council Chairman Arjuna Ranatunga said.

Ranatunga said that there was no transparency on what the funds from these events were used for.

Ranatunga said that while the Sri Lanka Cricket board had claimed only 1 official function was held in Australia for the Sri Lanka cricket team, his committee was told that 6 functions were held.

He said it seemed the team attended 5 official functions without the knowledge of the Sri Lanka Cricket board.

Ranatunga also said that there were issues over the fitness of the team.

He noted that most of the players had issues with their fitness during the tour to Australia. (Colombo Gazette)