SC determines VAT Bill in line with Constitution if amendments made

The Supreme Court has determined that the Value Added Tax (VAT) (Amendment) Bill will not be inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution if the proposed amendments are made.

The Bill had been challenged in the Supreme Court and the determination of the court was presented to Parliament today by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The Speaker said that the Supreme Court is of the opinion that the Bill, as a whole, is not inconsistent with the Constitution if the proposed amendments are made.

The Bill was was presented to Parliament and passed in March 2022.

It proposes to increase the VAT and also provides for the exemption of VAT on medical equipment, machinery and pharmaceutical donations made to Government Hospitals and the Ministry of Health in the event of any epidemic or public emergency. (Colombo Gazette)