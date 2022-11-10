Progress report sought on probe over Diana’s passport

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been ordered to submit a progress report on the investigations conducted into State Minister Diana Gamage’s passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC).

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court had earlier sought a report on the identification documents of State Minister Diana Gamage.

The court had ordered the Criminal Investigations Department to submit details into the probe conducted into a complaint on the passport, birth certificate and the National Identity Card (NIC) of State Minister Diana Gamage.

The CID had been ordered to submit the details to court today (10th November).

However, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today ordered the CID to submit the details on the progress of the investigations on 15th December. (Colombo Gazette)