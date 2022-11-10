Jihan Hameed denies claims on SLPP post

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) loyalist Jihan Hameed has denied claims that she has accepted a post in the SLPP.

She said that she will continue to work closely as a long-standing supporter of the SLPP.

“Contrary to news reports I’ve not accepted any appointments within SLPP. As indicated earlier, I intend to work closely as a long-standing supporter providing insights where needed to make the party more relevant and people-centric. SLPP’s nationalist agenda resonates with me, and majority of the public, hence the loyalty to party. Lies travel very far and fast. Be cautious!” she said in a Facebook post.

Reports surfaced that Jihan Hameed had been appointed as the Chief of Staff of the SLPP at the party head office in Battaramulla,

Hameed said that she has not accepted any post but has joined the SLPP headquarters to be more hands-on with steering the party in a progressive direction.

She said that she looks forward to working with leaders and loyalists to make SLPP a winning force for Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)