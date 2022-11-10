HRC resolution on Sri Lanka presented to UNGA

By Easwaran Rutnam

A resolution on Sri Lanka which was adopted by the UN Human Rights Council in September, has been presented to the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Ambassador Federico Villegas, President of the Human Rights Council, presented the resolution on Sri Lanka at the 77th session of the General Assembly in New York.

The resolution on Sri Lanka was among resolutions adopted by the Human Rights Council at its fifty-first session, held from 12 September to 7 October 2022, presented to the UNGA.

The resolution ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’ was adopted by a recorded vote of 20 to 7, with 20 abstentions.

The United Nations will be forced to bust over USD 6 million to implement the resolution on Sri Lanka.

Villegas told the UNGA that over recent years, the Human Rights Council has been facing organizational challenges resulting from the growing gap between its ever increasing volume of work and the resources allocated to the departments and offices that support it.

He said that in its fifty-first session, the Council adopted decision 51/101 entitled “Appropriate support for the Human Rights Council”, which requests the Secretary-General to provide the Human Rights Council with the support necessary to be able to meet no less than 14 weeks to fulfill its annual programme of work. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)