US slaps sanctions on Sri Lanka based businessman

The United States has imposed sanctions on a Sri Lanka-based businessman identified as Mohamad Irshad Mohamad Haris Nizar, over his alleged links to a financial facilitator and external operations plotter of al-Qa’ida.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that Nizar has been the business partner of Ahmed Luqman Talib (Talib), who was previously designated by OFAC for facilitating the international movement of individuals and finances in furtherance of al-Qa’ida’s objectives.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury said that Nizar has been Tali’s business partner in Sri Lanka since at least late 2018. Their business dealings in Sri Lanka have generated nearly $200,000 per year in profit.

Nizar is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Talib.

“Treasury is taking this action to further disrupt a transnational al-Qa’ida financial facilitation and operational plotting network,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. “The United States continues to work with our foreign partners to counter the operational and financial activities of al-Qa’ida and its associates, wherever they may be.”

OFAC designated Talib pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, on October 19, 2020, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, al-Qa’ida. Talib conducted business around the world, including in Brazil, Colombia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Türkiye, and the Gulf. (Colombo Gazette)