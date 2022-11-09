UK Trade Envoy for Sri Lanka holds talks in Colombo

The UK Trade Envoy for Sri Lanka, Lord Davies of Abersoch, began talks in Colombo today with a view to expand trade opportunities between both countries.

Abersoch arrived in Colombo for a 3-day visit, the British High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

The High Commission said he will meet a range of business and government stakeholders with a view to expand trade opportunities and support the mutual growth of the UK-SL economic partnership.

“Lord Davies met with local education providers of UK qualifications to understand the demand for international education options in Sri Lanka and the opportunities and challenges they face,” the High Commission said.

Sri Lanka is the UK’s third largest source market for transnational education. (Colombo Gazette)