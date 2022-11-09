Troops overseas without leave granted amnesty

Members of the tri-forces who are overseas and considered absent without leave, have been granted amnesty under a General Amnesty.

The Ministry of Defence said that tri-forces absentees who are presently abroad can receive a legal discharge from their respective services without reporting to the unit under the recently declared General Amnesty period which is in force from 15.11.2022 until 31.12.2022.

Accordingly, the tri-forces personnel who have been absent without leave (AWOL) on or before 25.10.2022 will be able to receive their discharge from military services and if any amount is due, it should be settled prior to discharge.

Further, these persons will not have pending investigations for disciplinary breaches except their absence without leave.

Furthermore, the Department of Immigration and Emigration needs to confirm that these persons have not travelled overseas by illegal means or have not fraudulently prepared passports and other documents to travel abroad. (Colombo Gazette)