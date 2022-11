President Ranil Wickremesinghe had talks with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the COP27 conference in Egypt.

The Finance Minister of Ghana Ken Ofori-Atta and the Speaker of the People’s Majlis of the Maldives and former President Mohamed Nasheed also attended the meeting.

The President’s Media Division said that the talks focused on debt management. (Colombo Gazette)