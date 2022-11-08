Speaker calls Geetha Kumarasinghe a “holman”

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena called State Minister Geetha Kumarasinghe a “holman” (ghost) when she seemed confused during the Q & A session in Parliament today.

A written question had been posed by MP Milan Jayathilake to Geetha Kumarasinghe, the State Minister of Women and Child Affairs.

When asked by the Speaker if she had a response to the written question, Kumarasinghe began responding to a question posed by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

The Speaker interrupted her and asked her to respond to the question posed by MP Milan Jayathilake.

However Kumarasinghe seemed confused and could be heard on the mic telling someone she was going to slap that individual for giving her the wrong information.

Kumarasinghe repeatedly attempted to respond to Premadasa’s question forcing the Speaker to note that the State Minister was not prepared to respond to the specific question.

He was later heard saying the State Minister was a “holman” and moved onto the other questions. (Colombo Gazette)