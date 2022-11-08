Opposition questions Nasheed representing Sri Lanka at COP27

The opposition questioned the Government today over the decision to send Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed to represent Sri Lanka at COP27.

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) asked why Sri Lanka could not send Sri Lankans to represent the country.

SJB MP Nalin Bandara asked on what basis Nasheed was sent as a representative of Sri Lanka.

Nasheed left the Maldives on Friday morning for the COP27 summit. Regarding his visit, the Maldives Parliament issued a statement the same day stating that he will attend COP27 as a representative of the Sri Lankan national delegation.