Investigation over brutal Police torture of Millaniya students

An investigation has been launched over the alleged brutal Police torture of students of a school in Millaniya for stealing money from the bag of a school teacher.

Education Minister Susil Premjayantha told Parliament today that the Education Ministry, and the National Child Protection Authority were investigating the incident.

It was reported that a number of Grade Five students from the Millaniya Primary School in Horana were accused of stealing money from the bag of a school teacher and were punished by the school teachers, and the teachers themselves handed over the students to the local Police.

Parents allege that students were taken away by Police intimidated by electric shock treatment inside the Police Jeep, and dropped back at the school.

Responding to the reports, Premjayantha told Parliament today that a circular has been issued on action teachers need to take when dealing with such incidents.

He questioned the decision by the teachers to get the Police involved. (Colombo Gazette)