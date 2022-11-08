Government accused of “hijacking” Parliament Q & A sessions

The Government was today accused of “hijacking” the Parliament Q & A sessions.

Several Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs were absent in Parliament today despite being listed to pose questions during the Q & A sessions.

The opposition accused the Government of listing ruling party MPs to ask questions from the Government to prevent the opposition from having more time to ask questions.

Independent MP Wimal Weerawansa said that the Government was “hijacking” the time allocated for the Q & A sessions.

He said that Government MPs are listed to ask questions from the Government in Parliament but those MPs are absent.

Weerawansa said that public funds are wasted by MPs not coming to Parliament when being listed to ask questions from the Government.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Chaminda Wijesiri said that Government MPs are paid to ask questions and deprive the opposition of the chance to pose questions to the Government.

The Government, however, rejected the allegations. (Colombo Gazette)