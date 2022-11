The Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) has backed calls for the Vedda community to enter Parliament.

CWC Secretary General Jeevan Thondaman told Parliament today that the Vedda community are an endangered community.

“They are the original people of this land,” he noted.

Thondaman said that while the Vedda community should be given representation in Parliament, there should also be a Ministry which ensures their welfare and protection. (Colombo Gazette)