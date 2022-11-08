China to support proposed debt treatment process of Sri Lanka

China has assured support to the proposed debt treatment process of Sri Lanka.

The assurance was given during a meeting between State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe and the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi-Zhenhong.

The Ambassador had assured China’s continuous support on the debt treatment and stabilization of the economy of Sri Lanka, the State Minister said.

“The Ambassador assured their support to overcome this critical situation with regard to the financial status of the country. Further, he emphasized that China, as a trustworthy friend, will always be on Sri Lanka’s side.” the State Minister added.

Semasinghe said the Ambassador had further noted that by strengthening mutual understanding and further communication, China will support the proposed debt treatment process of Sri Lanka.

China had assured it will never isolate Sri Lanka not only in this situation but in future as well. (Colombo Gazette)