Sri Lanka tells COP27 to act fast to ensure global food security

Sri Lanka today called on COP27 to act fast to ensure global food security.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized the need on working closely with multilateral agencies, sources of funding and to formulate a sustainable debt relief plan immediately to ensure global food security.

The President further stated that it is essential to finalize this plan by February 2023 and should be implemented by the end of the 1st quarter of 2023, if not the damage caused to the political and social structures of countries will be irreparable.

He also highlighted the urgent need of compiling a medium-term plan to ensure global food security At COP28.

“The IMF estimate that the food and fertilizer price shock, coupled with the rising costs of debt servicing, will add US $9bn to the food import bills of the 48 worst affected countries. This means that a resolution to the debt crisis is needed to tackle both these categories,” the President said.

The President also urged the Secretary-General of the UN and Egypt, as the head of the COP27, to summon a meeting of all Ministers of Agriculture of all the countries to assess the food requirements of 2023 and 2024 and submit a report on the food situation.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe made these remarks while participating at the Round Table discussion on “Food Security” at the ongoing COP-27 Conference on Climate Change, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (Colombo Gazette)