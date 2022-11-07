Sports Ministry investigating Sri Lanka cricketers who partied in Australia

The Sports Ministry has launched an investigation into Sri Lanka cricketers who had partied in Australia during the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Sports Ministry Secretary Dr. Amal Harsha De Silva told reporters today that the cricketers had been invited by the Sri Lankan community and others to attend functions in Australia.

He said that an investigation has been launched to determine who attended the functions and if the cricketers went with or without approval.

“Their priority should be to play for Sri Lanka when on tour,” he said.

Dr. Amal Harsha De Silva said that there is some doubt if the team gave priority to play cricket or to party.

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry Secretary said that the incident involving Danushka Gunathilaka had brought disrepute to Sri Lanka.

He said that Gunathilaka was still a suspect and as such the Sri Lankan authorities will give him support.

However, he said that if Gunathilaka is found guilty then stern action will be taken against the player.

An Australian court today refused to grant bail to Gunathilaka and ordered that he be kept in custody.

The Australian media reported that Gunathilaka could spend his summer staring at the walls of a Sydney prison cell, where he is in custody for the alleged sexual assault of a woman, after he was refused bail by a magistrate and had his case adjourned to January.

His lawyer has indicated he is considering urgently applying for bail in the NSW Supreme Court. (Colombo Gazette)