Ranil meets British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the COP27 summit in Egypt today.

Wickremesinghe had recently expressed confidence that the ties between Sri Lanka and the UK would be further strengthened under the leadership of new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In a letter congratulating Sunak on his appointment as the new UK Prime Minister, Wickremesinghe said that Sunak’s vast experience would be invaluable in discharging his onerous responsibilities.

Wickremesinghe had said that he looked forward to enhancing the partnership between both countries, particularly through the ‘Global Britain’ policy and the UK’s new ‘Platinum Partnership’ scheme.

Sunak last month became the U.K.’s third Prime Minister of the year following a meeting with King Charles III. (Colombo Gazette)