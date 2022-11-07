President orders report on Kandakadu incident

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for a full report on the Kandakadu Rehab Center incident.

The President has also said that steps must be taken to avert a recurrence of such incidents, following discussions with Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

A number of inmates had escaped during a clash at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre yesterday.

The clash had erupted between two groups of inmates at the rehabilitation centre.

At least 50 inmates had reportedly escaped during the incident.

An operation was launched to locate the inmates who escaped.