Danushka Gunathilaka suspended from all forms of cricket

Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and will not be considered for future selections, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board said today.

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend Gunathilaka after being informed that he was arrested and charged with sexual assault in Australia.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka Cricket said that it will take steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offense, and, upon conclusion of the aforementioned court case in Australia, steps will be taken to penalize the said player if found guilty.

Sri Lanka Cricket said that it adopts a “zero tolerance” policy for any such conduct by a player and will provide all the required support to the Australian law enforcement authorities to carry out an impartial inquiry into the incident.

An Australian court today refused to grant bail to Gunathilaka and ordered that he be kept in custody.

The Australian media reported that Gunathilaka could spend his summer staring at the walls of a Sydney prison cell, where he is in custody for the alleged sexual assault of a woman, after he was refused bail by a magistrate and had his case adjourned to January.

His lawyer has indicated he is considering urgently applying for bail in the NSW Supreme Court.

Gunathilaka appeared by video link in handcuffs at a Sydney court today to seek bail after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Gunathilaka, who spoke only to confirm his identity, was shown on a screen in Downing Centre Local Court. He appeared calm as he sat wearing a grey T-shirt at a Sydney detention centre. (Colombo Gazette)