Australian court rejects bail for Danushka

An Australian court has refused to grant bail to Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka and ordered that he be kept in custody.
Gunathilaka appeared by video link in handcuffs at a Sydney court today to seek bail after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault.
Gunathilaka, who spoke only to confirm his identity, was shown on a screen in Downing Centre Local Court. He appeared calm as he sat wearing a grey T-shirt at a Sydney detention centre.
The batter’s lawyer, Ananda Amaranath, said he would seek bail for the 31-year-old.
Magistrate Robert Williams briefly adjourned the case before hearing the bail application.
The prosecution said it would seek to suppress publication of some elements that might identify the alleged victim.
Police arrested and charged Gunathilaka on Sunday, hours after the national team lost to England at the Twenty20 World Cup.
Gunathilaka was ruled out during the first round with a hamstring injury but had remained with the team in Australia. (Colombo Gazette)