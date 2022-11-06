Speculation Rajitha may join the Government

There is speculation that opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Dr. Rajitha Senaratne may join the Government.

SJB MP Dr. Harsha de Silva alleged that Senaratne is making various statements to justify his move to join the Government soon.

Senaratne was quoted in the local media today as saying that there needs to be an all-party Government.

The MP was also quoted as saying that Dr. Harsha de Silva had said that the economy cannot be fixed even if the SJB comes to power.

“There is no quote. Looms like he is saying various things to justify his jump to the ruling side soon,” Dr. Harsha de Silva tweeted today when asked about the comment made by Senaratne.

The Government has been in talks with some opposition members to secure their support.

Two SJB members, Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara, were the first two SJB members to join the Government of President Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Colombo Gazette)