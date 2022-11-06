Ranil briefs UN chief on Sri Lanka’s environment policy

President Ranil Wickremesinghe briefed United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres on Sri Lanka’s environment policy.

President Wickremesinghe met the UN Secretary-General upon his arrival in Egypt, Cairo.

The President briefed the Secretary-General on the Government’s plans on the National Environmental Policy, the President’s Media Division said.

The Secretary General recalled memories of his first visit to Sri Lanka in 1978.

The President left the island this morning (06) for Egypt to attend the UN Climate Change Conference COP 27.

He was accompanied by Minister of Environment, Naseer Ahamed, Senior Advisor to the President on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardene, President’s International Affairs Director Dinouk Colombage and President’s Private Secretary Sandra Perera. (Colombo Gazette)