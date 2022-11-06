Litro increases domestic gas prices

Litro Gas today announced an increase in the price of domestic gas cylinders based on a pricing formula.

Accordingly, Litro said that the price of a 12.5 kg domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs. 80 from today (Sunday).

Litro said that the price of a 5 kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 53 and 2.3 kg cylinder by Rs. 15.

Litro Gas Chairman Muditha Peiris said that according the pricing formula the price of domestic gas was to be increased much more.

However, he said that since the company recorded small profits over the past couple of months, it was decided to increase the price of domestic gas only by a small margin. (Colombo Gazette)