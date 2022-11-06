Four Ministries to remain under President’s control

A gazette notice has been issued confirming that four Ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, will remain under the control of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The gazette states that the President, having consulted with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, under Article 44(3) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, has determined that the ministerial portfolios indicated should be in his charge.

Accordingly, the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, Minister of Technology, Minister of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment and Minister of Investment Promotion will remain under the President.

The four Ministries are already under the President’s control with State Ministers appointed to assist him. (Colombo Gazette)