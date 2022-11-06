Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney over alleged sexual assault

Sri Lankan World Cup cricket star Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged following the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Sydney’s east.

The Australian media reported that the cricketer has been arrested at the team hotel.

He has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met in Australia.

Gunathilaka is to be produced in court today.

The player, who travelled with the Sri Lanka team for the T20 World Cup in Australia, was ruled out of the tournament with an injury.

He, however, remained with the squad despite being officially replaced by Ashen Bandara.

The Sri Lanka cricket team left home without him this morning. (Colombo Gazette)