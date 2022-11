Three people were killed and 16 others sustained injuries following a bus accident in Vavuniya today.

The luxury bus was heading to Colombo from Jaffna when it crashed into the Nochimottai bridge in Vavuniya after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The bus had overturned after crashing into the bridge.

The driver was among three people killed in the accident while 16 passengers sustained injuries. (Colombo Gazette)