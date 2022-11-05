SportUnleash Throwers Championships 2022 to take place on 12 November

The first ever SportUnleash Throwers Championships, which will host some of the world-class competitions for the throwing events in the sport of track and field will take place on Saturday, the 12th of November from 9am to 4pm at the Torrington Grounds, Colombo 07.

This will feature Shot Put throw, Discus throw and Javelin throw for both boys and girls for age categories under 14, 16 and 18. Individuals and schools from around the island are invited to compete, and registrations are currently taking place online through its website www.sportunleashthrowers.com.

There will only be 24 competitors per event and a maximum of 12 competitors in a heat, out of which the best 8 will receive 6 throws with every throw being measured. The top eight performances will also receive certificates, and the top three best throwers will receive Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals. Three Sri Lanka Athletics Association (SLAA) judges will be present at each event to officialize and verify when Sri Lankan records are broken.

Talavou Alailima, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, said, “The SportUnleash Throwers Championships 2022 sets the foundation for a new culture of hosting competitions that are Athlete centric. If we, as a country, desire to realize any noteworthy achievement in the World Arena, every organized competition must ensure that the Athlete can deliver exceptional performances. The SportUnleash Thrower Championships will be an example of what such a competition would look like. We have set ourselves a high standard and plan to achieve them each time until there is a paradigm shift in the Sri Lanka Athletics sphere.”

The Organizing Committee Talavou Alailima – Chairman, and coaches Major Upali Wickramasinghe (Retd), Joy Danushka Perera, Jayakody, Fonseka, and Chethan Silva including coaches Mendis, Hemantha, Janaka in the Sub-Committee.

This inaugural initiative is by SportUnleash which strives to maximize the sports gifting of children and is well known for its Sports Talent Identification Report that exhibits a 360-degree comprehensive evaluation for children between the ages of 9 – 11.

For registrations to the SportUnleash Throwers Championships 2022, please visit https://www.sportunleashthrowers.com/register/ or contact Chethan on 075 219 8524 or Upali on 077 351 1897, or Joy on 077 362 2383.