Navy detains 2 Indian trawlers in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy today detained two Indian trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters and arrested 15 Indian fishermen.

The Navy said that a special operation was conducted this evening in the seas north of Talaimannar to chase away Indian trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

According to the Navy, two Indian trawlers which remained in Sri Lankan waters were seized and 15 Indian fishermen were detained.

The trawlers and the fishermen were handed over to Fisheries Department officials in Mannar.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that it continues to remain vigilant and conducts operations with a view to preventing similar practices, taking into account the consequences illegal fishing by foreign fishermen in Sri Lankan waters was having on the livelihood of local fishermen and the marine environment. (Colombo Gazette)