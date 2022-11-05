Musk defends deep cuts to Twitter’s workforce

As reports emerged on Friday that thousands of staff at Twitter around the world were losing their jobs, questions were asked over the future of employees responsible for taking down harmful material.

Online safety groups and campaigners have suggested Mr Musk might relax moderation policies and reverse permanent Twitter bans given to controversial figures – including former president Donald Trump.

These concerns were fuelled by Mr Musk’s comments on Friday, which sought to blame Twitter’s “massive drop in revenue” on “activist groups” who were “trying to destroy free speech in America”.