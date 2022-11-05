Luxury Edition by CFW, focuses on Craftsmanship to enhance Design products in Sri Lanka

The Luxury Edition by CFW will take place on the 17th of November 2022, at the Galle Face Hotel. This special edition of CFW aims to focus on craftsmanship in design creation leading to sustainable luxury. This edition explores an opportunity to increase the value of the designed products through craftsmanship. This single day edition will showcase Sri Lanka’s fashion design talent with emphasis on luxury and wedding wear which will also create a positive vibe for the creative and design industry at this time. The show will feature luxury, occasion, and bridal trousseau segments.

The importance of craftsmanship in sustainable and responsible luxury is a perspective that will be explored through Luxury Talks. This will feature two personalities who create luxury products for local and international markets. This discussion aims to broaden the prospective of Sri Lankan design entrepreneurs to create high value design products.

The evening will showcase 8 designers, who have created their collections based on above thought process and design thinking. To name a few, Darshi Keertisena of Buddhi Batiks, Charini Suriyage, Sonali Dharmawardena, Fouzul Hameed, Aslam Hussain, Lovi Ceylon, Dinushi Pamanuwa and others will unveil their seasonal collections.

“The Luxury edition by CFW explores opportunities in creating high value design products at a time when the basics are challenged. Idea being, can an increased focus on a designer’s craft take their design label up the luxury ladder while creating unique identity for Sri Lankan designers. This form of luxury is not only relevant but also sustainable and will encourage enhanced design entrepreneurship. At CFW we have experimented and explored constantly to lift the fashion design industry of Sri Lanka, coming out with sustainable solutions. Next year, we celebrate 20 years of CFW a development organisation. The philosophy and culture we have fostered is sustainable, developmental, and progressive while being inclusive. I am confident this unique edition will infuse new energy and positivity in the design industry as we approach the season. I am excited to see the new collections. ”, Says Ajai Vir Singh, MD of CFW.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to partner up with Mr. Ajai Singh and the Colombo Fashion Week team once more to host this prestigious event on November 17th here at the Galle Face Hotel. It will be a one-day affair which will include the main Luxury Edition fashion show, followed by an after-party at FireBeach. It promises to be a glamorous and fun and we are very much looking forward to it.” – Daniel Grau – GM, Galle Face Hotel.

CFW is proud to continue the long-standing partnership with Nations Trust bank American Express, a truly customer-centric provider of tailored financial services for contemporary lifestyles, as the official Fashion Card for the Luxury Edition.

Galle Face Hotel is the official Hospitality Partner and fits seamlessly with Luxury edition, celebrating their heritage architecture and design outlook.

The Official Jewellery Partner is Colombo Jewellery Stores; Celebrating A Century of Style with their Bespoke and Timeless Design aesthetic.

TRESemme, the global hair products brand associated with New York Fashion Week is the Official Haircare Partner.

Juniper, the premium real estate and investment partner for a progressive and stable investment portfolio is also onboard Luxury Edition as Real Estate Partner.

Ramani Fernando Salons, Sri Lanka’s largest and leading hair and beauty brand, with over 40 years of experience in the industry, will be the official Hair and Make Up Partner, a role they have fulfilled since 2003.

Vision Care, the leading eyecare provider in Sri Lanka with over 55 branches islandwide, is the Official Eyewear Partner for Colombo Fashion Week, and has been so for the last five years.

Emerging Media, is onboard as Outdoor Digital Media Partner, and leading PR Agency HardTalk (Private) Limited, is the official PR partner.

CFW, a developmental platform started in 2003, in a systematic manner, created formats that demand transformation across the key pillars that would define a fashion industry. CFW’s mission is to establish, develop and maintain an efficient fashion eco-system that incubates the best of Sri Lankan fashion design. The various companies of CFW focus on different aspects of fashion, from fashion week platforms, creative events, media, sustainable fashion, education-based programs, and fashion brands.