Low pressure area likely to form off Sri Lanka

A low pressure area is likely to form over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka’s coast around 9th November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

An IMD bulletin said that a low pressure area is likely to form “over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast around November 9.” It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during the subsequent 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology in Sri Lanka said that cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island today (Saturday) and Showers or thundershowers will occur at times.

Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara, Kurunegala, Gampaha and Hambantota district.

The General public have been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. (Colombo Gazette)