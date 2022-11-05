Deshapriya to chair National Delimitation Committee

The former Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya has been appointed as the head of a 5-member National Delimitation Committee.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardene has issued a Gazette Extraordinary appointing the National Delimitation Committee on demarcation of wards for local authorities.

The gazette names Mahinda Deshapriya as the head of the committee.

Other members in the committee are Jayalath R.V. Dissanayake, Mrs. W.M.M.R. Adikari, K. Thavalingam and I.A. Hameed.

The committee has been appointed with effect from 01st of November 2022 up to 28th of February 2023. (Colombo Gazette)