Businesswoman Janaki Siriwardhana remanded

The Chief Executive Officer of One Transworks Square (Pvt.) Ltd, Janaki Siriwardana, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) this week, has been remanded.

Janaki Siriwardana has been ordered to be remanded until 16th November.

She ass arrested over the case linked to businesswoman Thilini Priyamali.

Thilini Priyamali, the owner of Thico Group of Companies (Pvt.) Ltd., and her business partner Isuru Bandara, were arrested and remanded for allegedly defrauding over Rs. 1.28 billion.

The Venerable Borella Sirisumana Thero was also arrested over alleged links to Thilini Priyamali,

The names of several politicians and businessman have been linked to Thilini Priyamali. (Colombo Gazette)