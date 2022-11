Sri Lanka crashed out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 after Australia registered a thrilling four-run win over Afghanistan in their final Super 12 match in Adelaide today (Friday).

Australia jumped to seven points after winning their final Super 12 match.

If England win against Sri Lanka tomorrow, they are through. If England lose, Australia will go through. If it rains out and there’s no result, then Australia will go to the semis. (India Today)