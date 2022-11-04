Monkeypox detected for the first time in Sri Lanka

Monkeypox has been detected for the first time in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Health said today.

The infected person a 20-year-old Sri Lankan, had arrived from Dubai on 1st November.

He had been referred to the national Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) clinic on 02 November.

People with monkeypox get a rash that may be located on or near the genitals (penis, testicles, labia, and vagina) or anus (butthole) and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing. The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

Other symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion

muscle aches and backache, headache, and respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough).

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus. If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash 1-4 days later.

A person with monkeypox can spread it to others from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. Some people have been found to have infection but no symptoms. To date, however, there is no evidence that monkeypox spreads from people with no symptoms. (Colombo Gazette)