Dress code for school teachers to remain

The Education Ministry has decided not to change the dress code for teachers in Government schools.

Education Minister Susil Premajayantha said that the dress code will not be changed under any circumstances.

A request had been made to allow teachers in Government schools to wear anything they are comfortable with instead of the mandatory saree.

The Ceylon Teachers Union had made the request saying teachers should be comfortable with what they wear in school.

The union said that no one should be forced to wear something they are not comfortable with. (Colombo Gazette)