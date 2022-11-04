Air France resumes flights to Sri Lanka

Air France resumed flights to Sri Lanka today and will operate thrice weekly flights to the country.

Air France operations on this route are seasonal and as per the winter schedule for 2022-23.

“We are happy to resume services between Colombo – Paris with thrice weekly flights and gradually increasing to five weekly operations during the winter schedule. This is following our ambition to expand the Air France – KLM footprint in the Indian Sub-Continent. We will operate the Boeing 787- 9 Dreamliner on this route and look forward to welcoming customers to experience a modern onboard product and highquality services,” Claude SARRE, General Manager, Air France-KLM Indian Sub-Continent said.

Customers from Colombo can further connect to the global network of Air France comprising of over 170 destinations, via the convenient hub of Paris, Charles de Gaulle. (Colombo Gazette)